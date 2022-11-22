Angered over newly wed woman’s elopement, relatives set fire to her lover’s house, mini truck near Salem

November 22, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Salem

Three persons held in connection with the incident

M. Sabari

A 20-year-old newly married woman eloped with her lover in the early hours of Monday near here. Angered over this, her relatives set fire to the house and vehicle of her lover. The police arrested three people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Poornima, 20, of Moongileripatti near Deevattipatti got married to Rajkumar of the same locality last week. She eloped with M. Ajithkumar, 23, who lives in the same area. Hearing the news , her relatives set fire to the house of Ajithkumar, a mini truck parked in his house on Monday. On information, Kadayampatti fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, but the mini truck was completely damaged.

Following the incident, Ajithkumar’s father Marimuthu lodged a complaint with the Deevattipatti police. The police registered a case and arrested Poornima’s father T. Appu alias Manickam, 45, their relatives R. Raja alias Subramani, 25, and Ganapathi, 32, and remanded them in prison.

Police investigations revealed that before marriage, Poornima fell in love with Ajithkumar, but her parents did not accept this and arranged her marriage with Rajkumar.

