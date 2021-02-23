Anganwadi workers stage protest in Udhagamandalam

Around 600 anganwadi workers and assistants staged a protest outside the Collectorate in Udhagamandalam on Monday demanding the State Government to regularise their jobs, and to provide pension and gratuity.

Anganwadi workers and assistants union, which led the protest, demanded that the workers be made permanent employees.

They also wanted gratuity of ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh to be paid to anganwadi workers and assistants respectively.

The protesting workers said that former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had promised to make anganwadi workers and assistants permanent government employees and alleged that the AIADMK was reneging on that promise.

A total of 565 protesters were arrested by the police while staging a demonstration outside the Collectorate on Monday.