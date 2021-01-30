Anganwadi workers seek government employee status

A large number of anganwadi workers and assistants from the district staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate here on Friday seeking recognition as government employees.
A release said that the members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association took out a rally and staged a dharna outside the Collectorate. The Association’s district secretary Shanthi led the demonstration on Friday.
The protesters also demanded time-bound salaries, adequate pension, and retirement benefit of ₹10 lakh for workers and ₹ 5 lakh for assistants, according to the release.
Members of the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association will stage a demonstration in Chennai on February 5 and will submit petitions to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami listing their demands, according to the release.
In Tiruppur, the anganwadi workers and assistants staged a demonstration outside the Tiruppur Corporation office on Mangalam Road on Friday.
