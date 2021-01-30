Coimbatore

Anganwadi workers seek government employee status

Anganwadi workers staging a dharna outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday.  

A large number of anganwadi workers and assistants from the district staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate here on Friday seeking recognition as government employees.

A release said that the members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association took out a rally and staged a dharna outside the Collectorate. The Association’s district secretary Shanthi led the demonstration on Friday.

The protesters also demanded time-bound salaries, adequate pension, and retirement benefit of ₹10 lakh for workers and ₹ 5 lakh for assistants, according to the release.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association will stage a demonstration in Chennai on February 5 and will submit petitions to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami listing their demands, according to the release.

In Tiruppur, the anganwadi workers and assistants staged a demonstration outside the Tiruppur Corporation office on Mangalam Road on Friday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 12:01:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/anganwadi-workers-seek-government-employee-status/article33699776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY