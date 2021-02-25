Coimbatore

Anganwadi workers protest enters third day

Anganwadi workers sit-in-protest entered the third day, as scores of women persisted on their protest demanding fulfilment of government’s promises here on Thursday.

The stand-off between anganwadi workers and the government has been over the non-fulfilment of their demands for revising the status of the anganwadi workers to that of government employees, and related wage and retirement benefits.

The workers have been demanding that the government revise their status to that of government employee, payment of time-bound salaries among others. The announcement to revise their status to that government employee was earlier made under Rule 110 by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The protesters have also been demanding the increase in dearness allowance and individual pension and family pension for workers. Similarly, the protesters have also demanded a gratuity payment of ₹10 lakh for anganwadi worker and ₹5 lakh for anganwadi helper at the time retirement.

