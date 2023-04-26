HamberMenu
Anganwadi workers in Salem demand month’s holiday, promotions

April 26, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers staging a protest near the Collectorate in Salem on Wednesday.

Anganwadi workers staging a protest near the Collectorate in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over 200 anganwadi workers and assistants staged a sit-in-protest near the Collectorate, urging the State government to fulfill their charter of demands, on Wednesday. 

Under the banner of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers’ and Assistants’ Association, they demanded a month’s holiday during May as extreme heat wave is prevailing across the State, filling up of the existing vacancies at all the centres in the district, giving up the decision to downgrade the anganwadi as ‘mini anganwadis’ that has 10 children. Also, they were against merging anganwadis that have five children. They also wanted the government to pay the electricity bill for anganwadi centres and the cost of the LPG cylinder and promotion for workers who had served for 10 years. 

They continued their protest for the second day and staged a road roko. As they received information that the Minister would hold talks with their association, they withdrew their protest and left. 

  

