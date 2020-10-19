Anganwadi workers demand wage hike and promotions in Krishnagiri

The Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association staged a demonstration here on Monday over a raft of demands including wage rise and promotion.

The protest was part of the State wide protests led by the association. The protesters demanded promotion for anganwadi workers, who had joined service in 1992, and inclusion of names of those left out in the promotion list. The workers alleged that they were harassed in the name of inspections and that the government should put an end to it.

They also demanded promotion for part-time workers employed in mini-anganwadis upon completion of three years of service.

Their major demands included basic minimum pay of ₹21,000 for workers, and ₹18,000 for assistants, retirement settlement of ₹10 lakh for anganwadi workers and ₹5 lakh for assistants and a pension of ₹9,000 for workers and ₹5,000 for assistants.

Similar protest was held in Dharmapuri.