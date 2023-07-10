Anganwadi staff, teachers should be trained in cyber security, says Coimbatore Collector

July 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Training anganwadi staff, school teachers, and panchayat leaders in cybersecurity will help raise awareness on online safety at the grassroots level, said Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the valedictory of a three-day penetration-testing bootcamp on IoT and SCADA here recently.

The Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT) - Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) - Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, which was set up here in 2021, said in a press release that the Collector said at the programme that since the startup ecosystem was expanding in Coimbatore, cybersecurity, a better security corridor system developed by experts was the need of the hour. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds can be tapped to train anganwadi staff, school teachers and panchayat leaders at the Centre on IT security.

Group Captain P. Aanand Naidu, a retired Airforce officer and Director of ISAC, explained the need for establishing “CopConnect Cafes” where cybercrime victims could get guidance on how to reach the police and seek support from various government platforms and toll free numbers.

Air Commodore V Wahi, Commandant, Air Force Administrative College, highlighted the need for community building in cybersecurity to protect sectors that use IoT and SCADA devices. He spoke on how unprotected IoT and SCADA devices can actually result in breakdown of physical systems and the sectors where these devices are deployed.

A total of 35 participants from academia and industries participated in the boot camp, the release said.

