Anganwadi staff in Krishnagiri demand month long vacation

April 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Staff and Assistants’ Association staged a protest demonstration here on Tuesday. The late evening demonstration witnessed hundreds of women anganwadi workers voicing their demands outside the Collectorate here.

The association called for dropping of the proposal to merge anganwadis centres with five children or less to a main anganwadi centre and to rename anganwadis with 10 children or less as mini anganwadi centres.

The protesters also called for a month long vacation for anganwadis similar to the summer vacations given to schools. According to them, in the current environment of flu and fever spreading among children, the soaring summer temperature, a month long vacation should be given to anganwadis considering the safety of the children and also the staff.

The protesters also demanded filling up of vacancies. According to the women, currently, the staff is incharge of two or three additional mini centre adding to the work burden and responsibilities that come with managing the safety of children. The vacancies in the anganwadi centres should be filled up to remedy the situation, the protesters said.

Tamil Nadu Anganwardi Staff Association also demanded a roll back to the old pension scheme; ensure transfers between the local anganwadis.

The protesters demanded promotions for the workers; and unconditional promotion for staff, who have completed five years service in mini anganwadi centres.

The women anganwadi staff also demanded retirement benefits upon completion of service. They called for gratuity and provident fund payments; and loan on provident fund for those in need of loans during service. The protesters also called for maternity leave of one year for anganwadi staff similar to government employees.