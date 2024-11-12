 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi noonmeal pensioners stage protest in Krishnagiri

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Noon -Meal Anganwadi Employees Pensioners Association staged a protest demonstration here over a raft of demands on Tuesday. Apart from a minimum pension of ₹7,850, other demands of the noon-meal anganwadi retired staff include dearness allowance benefits, medical insurance, last rites support of ₹25,000; family welfare fund of ₹50,000 among others.

The noon-mean retired anganwadi employees also demanded the payment of pension on the last day of the month; and the mustering verification of life certificate once a year.

The protesters also demanded implementation of various election promises made to the noon-meal workers.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.