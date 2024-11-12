Anganwadi noonmeal pensioners stage protest in Krishnagiri

The Tamil Nadu Noon -Meal Anganwadi Employees Pensioners Association staged a protest demonstration here over a raft of demands on Tuesday. Apart from a minimum pension of ₹7,850, other demands of the noon-meal anganwadi retired staff include dearness allowance benefits, medical insurance, last rites support of ₹25,000; family welfare fund of ₹50,000 among others.

The noon-mean retired anganwadi employees also demanded the payment of pension on the last day of the month; and the mustering verification of life certificate once a year.

The protesters also demanded implementation of various election promises made to the noon-meal workers.