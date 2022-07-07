Angammal Colony Road in Salem turns dump yard

Angammal Colony Road here has become unauthorised dump yard. The stretch is filled with garbage and it emits a foul smell causing inconvenience to residents. . More than 50 shops function at the TVS bus stop especially eateries, juice shops, and bakeries, dump garbage at the entrance of the road. Even though there is a bin, the thrash is carelessly thrown around it.

V. Kathiravan, a resident of Angammal Colony, says that eateries, juice shops, and bakeries continue to use banned plastic items and dump the waste on the roadside. The garbage occupies nearly half of the road. The juice shops dump fruit waste and the foul smell emanating from it forces residents to remain indoors. The Corporation workers hardly collect the garbage or clean the road, he alleged. The civic body should instruct the shops to dump garbage on the ground, which is only 400 metres away, and the workers should clear the garbage from there, he says.

“The Salem Corporation should place additional bins so that the commercial establishments avoid dumping of garbage on the roadside. Or, it should impose fines on the shops strictly.” The establishments do not care about hygiene or health hazards caused by such dumping of waste, claimed R. Vinoth of Angammal colony.

The Corporation officials have promised to remove the garbage. If the shops continue to dump garbage, action would be taken against these shops, they said.