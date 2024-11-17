Andhra Pradesh tourists fined for disturbing wild animals near Masinagudi

The Forest Department on Saturday imposed fine on three tourists from Andhra Pradesh for disturbing wild animals by trespassing into the forest.

A fine of ₹15,000 was imposed on Abdullah Khan, 24, Abdul Azeez, 26, and Ibrahim Sheik, 27, all from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Forest Department officials said the trio was part of a seven-member group from Andhra Pradesh, who came for a trip to Wayanad, Kerala. The group had reserved rooms for stay in Wayanad and they came for a casual drive to the Nilgiris via Gudalur.

While travelling on Theppakadu - Masinagudi stretch of the Mysuru – Udhagamandalam Road, which fell under the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the group halted their multi-purpose vehicle after spotting a herd of spotted deer. The three men stepped out of the vehicle. One of them ran towards the deer and chased the animals while another person videographed the act.

A Coimbatore-based journalist, who was passing through the stretch, shot a video of the youth trespassing into the forest and chasing deer. He also alerted the Forest Department about the incident.

“As soon as we received the alert, the highway patrol vehicle stationed at Theppakadu rushed to the spot and managed to trace the offenders. The three persons stepped out of the vehicle ignoring the warning from others,” said N. Balaji, Forest Range Officer, Masinagudi.

According to him, people passing through the stretch were able to spot a lot of wild animals as a vista clearance of 20 metres each had been done on both sides of the road.

“Department staff patrol the stretch at frequent intervals to prevent people from halting vehicles, stepping outside and causing disturbance to wild animals. They also clear plastic items and other waste materials strewn by the tourists,” added Mr. Balaji.