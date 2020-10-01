Ancient granary found at Kodumanal

Four-month excavation at the village by the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology concludes

The four-month excavation at Kodumanal village by the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology concluded here on Wednesday, with a team unearthing a well-like granary in one of the quadrants in an area believed to be a habitation-cum-industrial site.

The team, led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer, Chennai, and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation, began the work on May 27. It comprised S. Nandakumar, Coordinator for the excavation from the Department of Archaeology, Coimbatore; T. Subramaniam, Assistant Director (Retired), Department of Archaeology; an expert coordinating the excavation with researchers; and 70 workers.

In the 45 quadrants that were dug, utensils, terracotta, copper and iron beads, semi-precious stones such as carnelian, quartz, and crystals were found. “Samples were sent for pollen analysis that will reveal evidence of past ecological and climate changes,” Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu. He said 500 kg of animal skeletons were found in the habitation mounds and 75 kg of skeletons would be sent for an analysis to identify the species. He said a rubble masonry wall measuring 25 metres was found and further analysis would reveal whether it had served as a waterway. Also, a four-course brick structure dating to the Sangam Era was found.

A well-like granary with sockets was found at a humus level of 4.25 metres in a quadrant. It could have been used to store grain. “Since its depth is over three metres, grain could have been stored for many persons,” said Mr. Subramaniam. Graffiti and copper and silver punch mark coins were also found at the site.

Of the 300 burial pits, 27 were opened. They revealed three types of burials: cairn circle, urn burial and urn burial with and without cists. Two burial pits had 42 ceremonial pots each, along with arrowheads, terracotta beads, iron swords and graffiti. Officials said documentation would be taken up in the coming days and a report would be submitted to the Department of Archaeology.