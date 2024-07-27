GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anbumani Ramadoss flays CM for not conducting caste-based census

Published - July 27, 2024 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katch leader Anbumani Ramadoss flayed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not conducting caste-based census with economic background of the population.

He dubbed the Chief Minister’s reaction to the demand that the State does not have the authority and right as an act of cowardice.

In 2026, Centre will conduct a census but that’s only a head count and it will not enumerate the economic background of the various castes. If the DMK portrays itself as a champion of social justice, then it should come forward and conduct caste-based census with the economic background of the population.

He cautioned the Chief Minister that there is a lurking danger to the 69% reservation, if the Supreme Court strikes down the reservation, the DMK government will fall the same day.

He also flayed the DMK and the Congress for portraying that no mention of Tamil Nadu in the budget speech as a big issue. Has the Congress government when in power mentioned the names of all the States in its budget. In the ₹48 lakh crore budget, every State will get its share.

It is not only the name of Tamil Nadu that was missing in the budget, even the States such as Kerala, Karnataka, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi does not find a mention in the budget.

He categorically said that he will not give up the rights of Tamil Nadu be it Coimbatore Metro or Chennai Metro, and added that he would fight and get the funds allocated.

PMK right from the beginning was against NEET as it defeats social justice and leaves the rural and downtrodden students in the lurch.

