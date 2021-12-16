Anbumani raises question on Kurumans in Rajya Sabha

SALEM

16 December 2021 23:56 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss raised a question in Rajya Sabha with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Thursday regarding inclusion of synonyms of Kurumans in Scheduled Tribes list of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Anbumani questioned whether the government was aware about the Tamil Nadu Government’s notification to the Central government to include the synonyms of Kurumans such as Kurumba, Kurumbar and Kuruman along with Kurumans of the Scheduled Tribes list of Tamil Nadu as it ensured social justice to the tribal people and requested for its details.

Responding to the question, Bishweswar Tudu, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, said action on the proposal was taken as per approved modalities for inclusion and exclusion of names from the lists. Mr. Tudu replied, “The Government of India on June 15, 1999, (which was later amended on June 25,2002) has laid down the modalities for deciding the claims for inclusion, exclusion and other modifications in orders specifying Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes lists. As per the modalities, only those proposals which have been recommended and justified by the State Government / Union Territory Administration concerned and concurred with by Registrar General of India and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes are to be considered and legislation amended. All action on the proposal is taken as per these approved modalities,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising