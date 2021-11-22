Anamalai Tiger Reserve plans more knowledge tours with the success of hornbill festival

Next session to be held on November 27

The Pollachi Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) is planning to organise more nature workshops and field trips following the success of the ongoing hornbill festival. The workshop-cum-field trip on hornbills held on November 13 and 20 saw the participation of the maximum number of persons permitted per session, officials said. The administration is getting booking calls for the next session to be held on November 27.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian said that the Forest Department received great response from nature enthusiasts and students for the two sessions. “We are planning to continue this programme,” he said. Under the supervision of Deputy Field Director (Pollachi) M.G. Ganesan, the programme is organised by a team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Selvam.

Mr. Selvam said that the tiger reserve administration was planning for a primate festival and a landscape festival next. Under the primate festival, the Department will arrange workshop-cum-field trip on lion-tailed macaque and other primate species.

A total of 20 persons who make advance bookings will be allowed per session. The one-day session charged at ₹ 500 includes visits to history museum, butterfly garden, orchidarium, habitats of key species, workshop at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre at Attakatti and interactions with experts.

For inquiries, contact at atrreception@gmail.com, 94425 47654, 75984-99420, 98425 95826.