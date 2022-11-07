Anamalai Tiger Reserve opens doors for elephant adoption scheme

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian (fourth left) receiving the demand draft of ₹1.86 lakh from Leema Rose Martin (fifth left), district coordinator of the Go Green programme of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi, on Monday.

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has opened the doors for an elephant adoption programme through which non-governmental organisations, institutions, trusts or individuals can sponsor the expenses of Forest Department’s camp elephants.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian said that Leema Rose Martin, director of the Martin Group of Companies, Martin Trust and district coordinator of the ‘Go Green’ programme of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi, adopted two elephants of the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, Abhinaya and Sanjeev, for a period of one year.

According to ATR authorities, Ms. Martin applied for the adoption of the two elephants after coming to know about the new initiative. The sponsor will bear expenses of the feeds, medicines, health supplements and other incidental expenses.

Under the scheme, any donor who is willing to adopt the elephants will get an exemption under section 80 G of the Income Tax Act 1961. The fund will be deposited in the ATR Foundation which has been registered as a trust and feeding and maintenance charges of the camp will be met through the fund, said ATR authorities.

Ms. Martin handed over a demand draft of ₹ 1,86,720, which will cover the expenses of the two elephants for three months, to Mr. Ramasubramanian on Monday in presence of Rotarians Rajmohan Nair, Mylsamy, Sanjay Shah, Vidhya Ramesh, Thulasi Sethu and Kavitha Gopalakrishnan.

According to ATR authorities, Abhinaya, a female elephant aged about 17, was found abandoned by its mother in the Sathyamangalam forests 16 years ago. The elephant was sent to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur for rehabilitation. The elephant was brought to Kozhikamuthi camp in 2011.

Sanjeev, a male elephant aged about eight, was captured from Mangarai near Coimbatore in 2017 after it was found roaming with an inflammation in its mouth and with profuse salivation. As the elephant was unable to consume the fodder available in the forest, it started entering into the kitchens of houses near Thadagam village in search of cooked food and vegetables. The elephant was captured for the safety of people and also for treating the injury in its mouth.

The ulcer in its mouth was treated and cured by a team of veterinarians at the Kozhikamuthi camp.