Anamalai Tiger Reserve gets exclusive veterinarian

E. Vijayaraghavan, a veterinary assistant surgeon with the Department of Animal Husbandry, will take charge as the veterinarian for the reserve

The Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department has appointed a veterinarian exclusively for the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Forest Department sources said that E. Vijayaraghavan, a veterinary assistant surgeon with the Department of Animal Husbandry, will take charge as the veterinarian for the tiger reserve within a week.

A recent order issued by the Forest Department said that the Madras High Court had issued various directions on a writ petition (10347/2019) filed by a person, J. Krishnakumar, who sought appointment of a veterinarian exclusively for ATR and Amaravathi Crocodile Centre.

The order said that human wildlife conflict was prevalent in most parts of ATR, especially in Valparai region. Crop damage by wild animals was another problem faced by people living on the borders of the tiger reserve. In addition, the tiger reserve was also dealing with rescuing of animals in distress, injured animals, their treatment and rehabilitation.

The order said that the forest veterinary officer stationed in Coimbatore was being utilised whenever he is available for emergency operations.. Services of local government veterinarians were being utilised in his absence.

ATR also houses 28 captive elephants (now 27) at Kozhikamuthi and Varagaliyar camps. The healthcare of the camp elephants and crocodiles at Amaravathi was being looked after by the forest veterinary officer, Coimbatore, through frequent visits.

It said that an order of the National Tiger Conservation Authority envisages appointment of a full time veterinarian in tiger reserve to manage the situation of human animal conflict, dealing with tiger death, disposal of carcass and management of tiger human dominated area. In a report carried in January, The Hindu had also highlighted how the tiger reserve was struggling without a dedicated veterinarian.