Anamalai Tiger Reserve creates 190 km fire line to keep forest fire at bay

Field patrolling has been stepped up and fire prone areas are under regular watch, says Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian

Field patrolling has been stepped up and fire prone areas are under regular watch, says Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian

With the onset of the summer, authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have undertaken various measures to prevent incidents of forest fire.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, told The Hindu that a total of 190 km of fire line has been created so far in the two divisions of the ATR, namely Pollachi and Tiruppur.

“No major incident of forest fire has been reported in ATR this year. The staff have stepped up field patrols, due to which fire prone areas are under regular watch. Members from the tribal communities are also taking part in the activities,” he said.

According to him, a total of 50 fire watchers are engaged in the patrols in the two forest divisions of ATR in addition to patrols conducted by anti-poaching watchers. The ATR authorities have also removed dry bamboo clumps along the road between Sethumadai and Top Slip as they could easily catch fire. “Dry bamboo clumps were removed using camp elephants of ATR. They have been moved to safe areas,” Mr. Ramasubramanian said.

Though a minor fire was reported in Kozhumam forest range in Tiruppur division, the staff responded quickly and doused it. In the Pollachi division, a minor fire was reported within the limits of Ulandy forest range in January. At Top Slip, the ATR has undertaken vista clearing wherein bushes were removed for a distance of 20 metres on both sides of the road.

Ulandy Forest Range Officer A. Kasilingam said the vista clearing would act as a fire line that protects forests from fire apart from enabling tourists who pass on the road to see animals clearly from a safe distance.