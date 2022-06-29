Anamalai Tiger Reserve comes up with bimonthly digital magazine

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has come up with a bimonthly digital magazine to highlight its rich biodiversity and to encourage the staff and visitors to write about their field activities and observations.

The magazine, Kaanagam, will also be a platform for researchers, students and activists to write about the ATR and their experiences with nature and conservation.

According to S. Ramasubramanian, Field Director of ATR, the digital magazine is part of various efforts being taken by the Forest Department to protect and highlight the biodiversity of the tiger reserve. “ATR is not only committed to protect the ecological integrity of the landscape but also to take care of the denizens of the forest,” writes Mr. Ramasubramanian in his preface which also highlights the effort being taken by the Forest Department to re-wild a rescued tiger in ATR.

The first issue of the magazine includes an article on Lion-tailed macaque under the category ‘species of the month’ and a report on jackfruit under the label ‘season watch’ apart from a cover story on the recent congregation of millions of fireflies.

‘Staff of the month’, ‘project of the month’ and ‘social initiative’ are other categories which highlight the activities in ATR.

“The first issue of the magazine has come out in English. We have decided to turn the magazine into a bilingual one, in Tamil and English, to encourage staff, students, researchers and visitors to contribute their contents,” said M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR.