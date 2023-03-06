Anaesthesia technicians seek permanent jobs, petition Coimbatore Collector

March 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Requesting job opportunities and permanent positions, anaesthesia technicians petitioned the District Collector here at the grievances redress meeting on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu All Anaesthesia Technicians Welfare Association, in a statement, said, “Several anaesthetists with nearly 17 years of work experience at the government hospitals do not have permanent jobs. Further, the temporary staff appointed during the COVID-19 period at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) need to be given priority while induction for permanent positions. Presently, a merit-based appointment is done. But, most of us finished Classes X and XII, in an older system. Our marks will vary. So, a mark-based system is not fair to us.”

“We request the State Health and Family Welfare Department to appoint anaesthesia technicians to fill the positions in all operation rooms in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu,” they stated.

