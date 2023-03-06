ADVERTISEMENT

Anaesthesia technicians seek permanent jobs, petition Coimbatore Collector

March 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The temporary staff appointed during the Covid-19 period at the CMCH petitioned the Collector requesting job permanency, at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Requesting job opportunities and permanent positions, anaesthesia technicians petitioned the District Collector here at the grievances redress meeting on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu All Anaesthesia Technicians Welfare Association, in a statement, said, “Several anaesthetists with nearly 17 years of work experience at the government hospitals do not have permanent jobs. Further, the temporary staff appointed during the COVID-19 period at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) need to be given priority while induction for permanent positions. Presently, a merit-based appointment is done. But, most of us finished Classes X and XII, in an older system. Our marks will vary. So, a mark-based system is not fair to us.”

“We request the State Health and Family Welfare Department to appoint anaesthesia technicians to fill the positions in all operation rooms in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu,” they stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US