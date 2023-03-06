HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anaesthesia technicians seek permanent jobs, petition Coimbatore Collector

March 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The temporary staff appointed during the Covid-19 period at the CMCH petitioned the Collector requesting job permanency, at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

The temporary staff appointed during the Covid-19 period at the CMCH petitioned the Collector requesting job permanency, at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Requesting job opportunities and permanent positions, anaesthesia technicians petitioned the District Collector here at the grievances redress meeting on Monday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu All Anaesthesia Technicians Welfare Association, in a statement, said, “Several anaesthetists with nearly 17 years of work experience at the government hospitals do not have permanent jobs. Further, the temporary staff appointed during the COVID-19 period at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) need to be given priority while induction for permanent positions. Presently, a merit-based appointment is done. But, most of us finished Classes X and XII, in an older system. Our marks will vary. So, a mark-based system is not fair to us.”

“We request the State Health and Family Welfare Department to appoint anaesthesia technicians to fill the positions in all operation rooms in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu,” they stated.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.