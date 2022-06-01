An underpass caught in a tussle between NHAI and Hosur Corporation

It was about 5 p.m on a weekday. An ambulance with its whirring siren struggled to get past the traffic on the narrow service lane abutting the NHAI underpass at GRT square in Hosur. After a vain bid, , the ambulance made a turn and took a detour.

At the underpass, a drunk man lay amid of a pile of garbage as stray cattle foraged for food in the pile. A string of tourists’ buses and tempos were parked along the length of the underpass as a parking spot. Cut to the other end, flower sellers string up garlands in the makeshift shops, push-cart eateries dot the periphery, with the core of the underpass turned into a garbage dump.

This is the National Highway Authority of India’s underpass on Bengaluru-Hosur National Highway, converging with the critical town square overlooking the central bus stand in Hosur. Popularly known as the GRT square, the underpass is caught in a tussle for operational control between the Hosur Corporation that is seeking control for beautification and utilisation for traffic, while the NHAI has refused to cede control. Extractive rent-seeking model In its wake, there is an extractive rent-seeking model at play pushing the precarious flower sellers and push cart owners to cough up money in the form of an illegal ‘gate rent’ to continue to use the underpass. The small shops pay upto ₹.4,000 per month for occupation in the NHAI underpass which is a non-vending zone to the contractor. “We pay Hari, the councillor who has taken the contract,” alleges a shop-keeper requesting anonymity. When contacted, Mr. Har, said he has the contract to collect rent for roadside shops anywhere in Corporation limits of the 45 wards and was not aware of the differences between vending and non-vending zones. These shops are there for many years long before I got the contact,” said Mr. Hari. This is an issue across the State in all urban local bodies, says a Corporation official. Vending zones are outsourced by the local bodies for a bid amount. The outsourcing is only for setting up of shops in areas marked as vending zones by the Corporation. However, shops are encouraged to come up in non-vending zones like for instance the NHAI underpass at GRT square. The makeshift shops are then forced to pay up an illegal rent as ‘gate rent’ at exhorbitant rates for the continued illegal occupation. This is also a loss for the Corporation, says the source.

In this there is complicity of the NHAI too for inaction, says the official source. Under the platform shops rules of the Corporation, the gate rent starts at a nominal fee of ₹3 per day with various slabs. Here the shops pay ₹150 per day for their continued occupation in the non-vending zone. “This may be true, and low level officials may take a cut, and that is why this system of outsourcing should be stopped across all ULBs,” says the official. Outsourcing practice across all ULBs encourages extraction by the those who win contracts. A better proposition is to stop the auctioning once this period is over and the Corporation take over, says the official. Beautification plans “We have great beautification plans for the underpass. If it is handed over to the Corporation, we will clear it up, beautify and open it up for traffic, and put up the space effective use, says Mayor S.A.Sathya. But the NHAI has to give us control without roadblocks, he says.

When contacted, NHAI’s project director Adhipathy said, the NHAI was open to accepting a beautification proposal from the Corporation. Let them come with us and help us clear up the underpass. The NHAI has to cooperate. But there is no question of handing over control of the underpass.

Corporation Commissioner K. Balasubramaniam said, there was nothing stopping the NHAI from clearing up the space. The underpass is theirs and it is their responsibility to clear it up. Why have they left it like that despite owning control and expect us to clear it up for them?” he asked.