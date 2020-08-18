An off-colour Chathurthi fete this year

An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Lord Vinayaka at Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri

18 August 2020 22:13 IST

No large idols, pandals and processions owing to COVID-19 restrictions

For the idol makers in Pazhayapettai here, Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations this year are off colour owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant prohibitory orders on pandals and processions. Life-sized idols of Vinayaka, usually installed in pandals, fetched good prices every year, but are missing this year.

Idol makers said this was anticipated as the pandemic showed no signs of ebbing. They had scaled down operations this year in the idol workshops on Thiruneelakandar Street in Pazhayapettai that is normally abuzz with activity in the run-up to the Chathurthi fete. On Tuesday, idol makers were giving the final touch of colour to the mini idols that would be installed at home on Vinayaka Chathurthi on August 22.

After consultations with the district police and Hindu organisations, Krishnagiri Collector S. Prabhakar said that following government orders, organisations and individuals were forbidden from setting up pandals or taking out processions for immersion of Vinayaka idols. Public have been urged not to crowd market places and shops in the run-up to the celebrations. They have been asked to adhere to physical distancing norms while worshipping in small temples that have been allowed to open.

Dharmapuri Collector S. Malarvizhi also has issued orders prohibiting pandals and processions, and has asked people to wear masks and maintain physical distance while worshipping at temples.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

Erode Collector C. Kathiravan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials and representatives of various religious organisations towards celebrating Vinayaka Chathurthi. He said that installing of idols in public places, procession or immersion of idols in water bodies will not be allowed this year. He requested the people to celebrate the festival in their homes and asked them to wear masks and ensure physical distancing norms while stepping out for shopping.

Mr. Kathiravan said that people would be allowed to worship in small temples, but the temple managements should ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure announced by the State Government.

District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Revenue Divisional Officers Saibudeen (Erode), Jayaraman (Gobichettipalayam), and other officials were present.