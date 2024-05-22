GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An integrated museum remains a dream for Coimbatore city

Published - May 22, 2024 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna,M. Soundariya Preetha
Visitors observe stone sculptures displayed at the Coimbatore Government Museum located in a building on Nehru Stadium premises. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Almost 1,500 exhibits speaking of the history of the region and the State are in enclosures, walls and display podiums in a 2,000 sq.ft museum in Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore city.

Currently, the museum lacks sufficient display boards explaining the artifacts, paintings, models, and other items exhibited. Furthermore, unlike museums in several other cities that are digitised and equipped with audio guidance systems for the blind, the museum in Coimbatore does not have these features. Some displays also lack explanatory text for visitors.

Collector, Commissioner inspect renovation of heritage buildings

The museum’s curator, K. P. Murugavel, noted that relocating the museum was long overdue. “A request was recently sent to the Public Works Department, and a new location is anticipated to be provided this year,” he told The Hindu.

Apart the space available, the drop in visitors to the museum is also a matter of concern. Before the closure of the VOC Zoo, the museum experienced a higher number of visitors. “We had plans to digitise the museum back then, but were waiting for the relocation. Since the zoo’s closure, our visitor numbers have dropped, except for school and college students. Although we intend to improve the displays, these enhancements can only be implemented once we have a better and more permanent setup,” he said.

“The number of exhibits will only increase every year. Any place that is more than 4,000 sq.ft with adequate open area around will be ideal for the museum,” he added.

Ravi Sam, former chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) - Coimbatore, says a world-class museum is a long-pending demand of the city. “The present State government allocated funds and identified a building too. They asked for a detailed project report. But, we cannot prepare a report without knowing what will be displayed. This project should be pursued by the district administration and the State government,” he said.

An integrated museum bringing together the ASI and government museum displays and developed on a public-private partnership is on the cards for a long time, but has not materialised, point out sources in the private sector.

Coimbatore / library and museum

