An initiative to develop own vegetable garden

To encourage people to develop their own vegetable garden, the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops is providing vegetable seeds with essential items.
Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme (IHDS), people are encouraged to maintain their own garden so that vegetable needs of the family are fulfilled. Vegetable seeds, coco-peat, organic fertilizers, pesticides, tools for drip irrigation, farm tools are available.
Interested persons can contact the Assistant Director of Horticulture at each taluks in the district for availing the package. Package can be purchased from the officers, Erode 94455-12170, Modakurichi 96266-62333, Kodumudi 96005-69830, Bhavani 99409-43079, Ammapettai 97507-51385, Anthiyur 94427-55132, Perundurai 97906-11101, Chennimalai 97870-45557, Gobichettipalayam 93621-19780, T.N. Palayam 80721-02951, Nambiyur 94867-94383, Sathyamangalam 90959-50500, Bhavani Sagar 98427-28398 and Talavadi 96886-75883, the release said.
