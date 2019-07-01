An improved surgical implantation method for radio tracking pythons

For the first time in the country, radio telemetry were successfully implanted in 10 pythons at the Forest Veterinary unit of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) at Karachikorai, near Bhavani Sagar. The pythons that are let into Moyar River valley are being monitored by the field teams.

The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, is conducting a study on “Spatio-temporal and Thermal Ecology of India Python (Python molurus) in Moyar River Valley, the first-ever telemetry study on this species, to conserve the endangered snake in its native distribution. The spatial ecology of the endangered snake is essential for their conservation and to mitigate human-snake conflicts. Hence, 20 pythons, were used for the study, 10 at STR and 10 python at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

K. Asokan, veterinarian, STF, implanted radio telemetry on 10 pythons at the veterinary unit recently and after successfully implantation, the reptiles were let into the valley. All the pythons were in good health and were monitored by teams.

Mr. Asokan told The Hindu that though research was conducted on python in foreign countries, this is the first time that a research is being carried in the country. Research will help us to know its reproduction, breeding, adaptability to different climate, psychological changes, skin changes and other details when it is in its natural environment, he added.

The radio telemetry that weighs 18 gram is implanted in python’s stomach. Of the 10 pythons, three were female python, each 14-foot-long, while seven were male python, each 12-foot-long. The signal from the radio telemetry has coverage of up to three km. and field team with antenna receives the data and records it. The life span of python is 40 years and it can lay up to 80 eggs, the veterinarian added.

C. Ramesh, Scientist, Department of Population Management, Capture and Rehabilitation of Wildlife Institute of India, in a letter appreciated the doctor for his contributions in conserving the wildlife.