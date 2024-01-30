GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An engineering graduate pursues his family tradition of selling ice apples

January 30, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Selling ‘nungu’ is a matter of pride for Thamarai Kannan.

Selling ‘nungu’ is a matter of pride for Thamarai Kannan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the prevailing scenario of white-collared jobs being perceived to be a corollary for graduation, securing first-class pass has not been all about landing a cushy job for Thamarai Kannan (23), an engineering graduate selling ‘nungu’ (ice apple) at Thudiyalur along Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Highway.

With a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 7.26, categorised as ‘A’ (very good) by Anna University, this former ECE student of Sardar Raja College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, who completed his graduation in 2021, sounds passionate about pursuing the family tradition of selling ‘nungu’ and is camping in Coimbatore with family members and relatives for the business.

Assisting his father Selvam, Thamarai Kannan says he and his two younger brothers have been selling ‘nungu’ for years during the seasonal months while in school and college.

This year, the season has begun earlier, due to unexpected rainfall. “Usually, we fan out across the State during the latter part of February. This time around, the yield, though not to the usual extent, has begun soon,” he says explaining the reason for the cost being on the higher side.

Thamarai Kannan is midway through preparation for getting into uniformed services. “Last time, I appeared for the exam for selection of Sub-Inspector of Police and missed by a whisker,” he adds.

Thamarai Kannan says he devotes day time for the ‘nungu’ business and utilises spare time to prepare for the competitive exams.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.