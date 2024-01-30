An engineering graduate pursues his family tradition of selling ice apples

January 30, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In the prevailing scenario of white-collared jobs being perceived to be a corollary for graduation, securing first-class pass has not been all about landing a cushy job for Thamarai Kannan (23), an engineering graduate selling ‘nungu’ (ice apple) at Thudiyalur along Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Highway.

With a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 7.26, categorised as ‘A’ (very good) by Anna University, this former ECE student of Sardar Raja College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, who completed his graduation in 2021, sounds passionate about pursuing the family tradition of selling ‘nungu’ and is camping in Coimbatore with family members and relatives for the business.

Assisting his father Selvam, Thamarai Kannan says he and his two younger brothers have been selling ‘nungu’ for years during the seasonal months while in school and college.

This year, the season has begun earlier, due to unexpected rainfall. “Usually, we fan out across the State during the latter part of February. This time around, the yield, though not to the usual extent, has begun soon,” he says explaining the reason for the cost being on the higher side.

Thamarai Kannan is midway through preparation for getting into uniformed services. “Last time, I appeared for the exam for selection of Sub-Inspector of Police and missed by a whisker,” he adds.

Thamarai Kannan says he devotes day time for the ‘nungu’ business and utilises spare time to prepare for the competitive exams.