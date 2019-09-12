An artwork to stress suicide prevention

Students from NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion created an artwork using over 900 eggs to generate awareness about suicide prevention on Tuesday. The artwork was unveiled to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day, G. Boopathy Vijay, assistant professor at the college who conceptualised the project said. A total of 45 students worked on this project over five days, he said. “Each egg represents a human being in society,” Mr. Vijay said, explaining the concept behind the artwork. The eggs, each painted and decorated in a unique fashion, are arranged in a circular fashion. Next to this arrangement is a coffin with broken eggs inside. “The broken eggs represent those who committed suicide,” Mr. Vijay said.

The eggs were painted in different styles such as illusion painting and abstract painting to represent the unique personalities of different individuals, he said. A separate row of eggs with themes such as the seven wonders of the world and space were present to explain the beauty that is present in the world, according to Mr. Vijay.

K. Kanakadurga, a second year student from the Department of Apparel Fashion Design, who was one of the contributors, said that she painted around 40 eggs. The artwork was based on 'colour therapy,' she said, which is one of the treatment methods for people feeling suicidal.

The artwork will be kept for display on the college premises between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. till the end of this week, Mr. Vijay said.

(Those with suicidal tendencies may contact Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-24640050)