An artwork to raise awareness on COVID-19

Motorists, who were passing through Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam on the way to the market on Friday stopped for a few seconds to take selfies with a mural drawn by a group of district’s artists, who had spent the best part of the day drawing the mural to spread awareness about COVID-19.

The team of 15 local artists started work on the mural early Friday, and worked throughout the day and into the afternoon, making sure they followed personal distancing norms to get the mural ready.

Guru Krishnan, one of the 15 artists who was part of the effort, said that the mural represented how the novel coronavirus was having an impact on the people the world over.

“The two components of the piece are the visual representation of the virus itself and planet earth. Through the artwork, we wanted to depict how the entire planet had been engulfed by fears over the virus,” said Mr. Krishnan, who had approached the district administration and had asked for permission for the mural to be drawn at Charring Cross.

“Even though our livelihoods too have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, we wanted to spread awareness about the disease, so that people will stay home and follow the orders of the government to prevent the further spread of the virus,” said Mr. Krishnan.

The artists said that they had painted the mural free of cost using their own supplies.

They said that they had also offered to paint more murals in different parts of the town, based on the request of the district administration.