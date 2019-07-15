An anganwadi parents dread sending their children to

When anganwadis are promoted as a place for holistic early development in children, here is a centre that parents dread to send their wards to -- it has no teacher, no basic amenities, and no proper building at all. Even as an official claims that corrective steps have been taken, the local people say it has been a long and dangerous wait for the children for a safe structure to come up.

Over 600 families reside in Madheswaran Nagar in Ward 3 of Erode Corporation’s Zone I, where an anganwadi centre (number 224) is run under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS). The centre was opened in 2014 at a private rented house and it now has 20 students.

While a small concrete structure with an asbestos sheet for roof is used for cooking and storing supplements, a temporary room with asbestos sheet as walls and a thatched roof is the study area for the children. The school has had no teacher for the past three years, and only the cook takes care of the children. The anganwadi has no drinking water facility, no child friendly toilets, no fan or any other basic amenity.

Deepa, a parent, said children had to cross a drainage channel to reach the centre everyday.

“Only after our relentless petitioning of the administration the thatched roof was replaced with asbestos sheets”, she added. She said that there is no safety for students in the centre, but they had no other option than being put there.

I. Poongothai, District Project officer (in-charge) of ICDS, who inspected the centre, told The Hindu that thatched roofs were removed and the children were moved to a nearby building. She said that a proposal would soon be submitted for constructing a centre at the land identified by the people and a teacher had been appointed on temporary basis.

A.P. Periyasamy, district president of Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam, said it had been demanding a concrete structure for the centre for many years, as poramboke land was available in their area. “They did a survey four months ago, but so far no steps have been taken to construct the building”, he said.

In the absence of a teacher, the children could not get inputs under the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme.

After the Kumbakonam fire tragedy, the State government issued orders that school buildings should not have thatched or asbetos roof and that the classrooms should have proper ventilation and emergency exits. “But all the norms are violated here”, said S. Mahendran who took up the issue with the Collector recently.