An all-women post office in Coimbatore 

The post office at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), which is one of the oldest in the city, is now manned completely by women.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, K. Gopalan, said the post office had one sub post master, three postal assistants, two postmen, one multi-tasking staff and one dak sevak. All of them were women and in the coming years too, only women would be posted here.

“It was decided that every division in the western region would have one all-women post office to mark International Women’s Day. In Coimbatore, we identified the Lawley Road post office, which is located in a prominent and heritage location. Only one person, who was a non-departmental staff, was a male. That post is also given to a woman now,” he said.

The post office offered all services of the Postal Department - insurance, banking and Aadhaar and would continue to do so, he added.