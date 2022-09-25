Amrita’s tech centre to help commercialise 120 innovations

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 25, 2022 18:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 120 innovations of academic institution researchers and small-scale entrepreneurs from across the country are to enter the market soon with the help of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s DST-Technology Enabling Centre, the institute said in a press release.

Dean of Post Graduate Programmes Krishnashree Achuthan said, "We have mined over 120 cutting-edge technologies from all over India in areas such as robotics, electronics, disaster management, Covid-19 interventions, IoT, medical devices, industry 4.0, education and skilling, nanotech, and agro-tech. We are now pursuing collaborations with multiple partners to help with market-driven technology transfer and research."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan said in a release, “Amrita university’s focus on societal development has been amplified with the establishment of the DST-Amrita TEC Centre.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app