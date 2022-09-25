Coimbatore

Amrita’s tech centre to help commercialise 120 innovations

Over 120 innovations of academic institution researchers and small-scale entrepreneurs from across the country are to enter the market soon with the help of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s DST-Technology Enabling Centre, the institute said in a press release.

Dean of Post Graduate Programmes Krishnashree Achuthan said, "We have mined over 120 cutting-edge technologies from all over India in areas such as robotics, electronics, disaster management, Covid-19 interventions, IoT, medical devices, industry 4.0, education and skilling, nanotech, and agro-tech. We are now pursuing collaborations with multiple partners to help with market-driven technology transfer and research."

Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan said in a release, “Amrita university’s focus on societal development has been amplified with the establishment of the DST-Amrita TEC Centre.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2022 6:20:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/amritas-tech-centre-to-help-commercialise-120-innovations/article65922096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY