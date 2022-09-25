Amrita’s tech centre to help commercialise 120 innovations

Over 120 innovations of academic institution researchers and small-scale entrepreneurs from across the country are to enter the market soon with the help of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s DST-Technology Enabling Centre, the institute said in a press release.

Dean of Post Graduate Programmes Krishnashree Achuthan said, "We have mined over 120 cutting-edge technologies from all over India in areas such as robotics, electronics, disaster management, Covid-19 interventions, IoT, medical devices, industry 4.0, education and skilling, nanotech, and agro-tech. We are now pursuing collaborations with multiple partners to help with market-driven technology transfer and research."

Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan said in a release, “Amrita university’s focus on societal development has been amplified with the establishment of the DST-Amrita TEC Centre.”