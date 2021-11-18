Coimbatore

Amrita WNA takes up rural electrification projects

Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications (Amrita WNA), part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is running 40 projects in 13 villages across the country to achieve rural electrification with ‘smart grids.’

A press release said that launched in 2006, Amrita WNA began as a research and development centre to promote, develop, and apply the use of wireless technologies to benefit society. It is actively involved in research and development of smart city, smart grid, micro grid, smart building, water conservation systems, etc.

Maneesha V. Ramesh, Director of Amrita WNA, who also holds the UNESCO Chair for Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, said the projects come under the school for sustainable development. At present, a project on bio fuel system is going on. The pilot was completed and it would be scaled up..

She added that projects were taken up to address the needs in the adopted villages and the infrastructure created were maintained and operated by the villagers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 12:10:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/amrita-wna-takes-up-rural-electrification-projects/article37550679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY