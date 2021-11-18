Amrita WNA takes up rural electrification projects

The centre is running 40 projects in 13 villages across the country

Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications (Amrita WNA), part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, is running 40 projects in 13 villages across the country to achieve rural electrification with ‘smart grids.’

A press release said that launched in 2006, Amrita WNA began as a research and development centre to promote, develop, and apply the use of wireless technologies to benefit society. It is actively involved in research and development of smart city, smart grid, micro grid, smart building, water conservation systems, etc.

Maneesha V. Ramesh, Director of Amrita WNA, who also holds the UNESCO Chair for Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, said the projects come under the school for sustainable development. At present, a project on bio fuel system is going on. The pilot was completed and it would be scaled up..

She added that projects were taken up to address the needs in the adopted villages and the infrastructure created were maintained and operated by the villagers.