Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to host C20 Summit on Friday

May 11, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The C20 Summit on ‘Technology and Security for One World’ begins on Friday at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore.

Governor R.N. Ravi will formally inaugurate the summit on Saturday in the presence of Lt.Gen. Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO; Swami Amritaswarapunanda Puri, Vice-Chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, and other dignitaries of global repute.

“Along with knowledge about the world, we have to understand ourselves. Only then will our education be complete. Technology has truly revolutionised human life, but its negative aspects raise alarming concerns about the future of human kind,” Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), Chair of C20 said.

The sessions over three days will focus on four key areas: Technology for Empowerment; Artificial Intelligence and Data for Society; Transparency, Trust and Disinfomration; and security, Safety and Resilience.

