HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amrita Vidyalayam students in Erode perform asanas

June 21, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 400 students from grade 6 to 9 of Amrita Vidyalayam performed 16 asanas to mark International Yoga Day on the premises of Bhairava temple on Poondurai Road here on Wednesday. 

Students performed pranayama and meditation under the guidance of Karthikeyan, Yoga Acharya, on the premises. Principal Anoop Sreesailam highlighted the importance of yoga and its necessity in the day to day life and asked students to make yoga asanas part of their daily routine for a healthy life. Earlier, the event began with prayers from students following a speech by Karunakaran of Tamil Department highlighting the importance of the day. Teachers were also present during the observance. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.