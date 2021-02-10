Amrita varsity to offer online degrees

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start offering five online degree programmes, as a part of its Amrita AHEAD initiative, Vice-Chancellor P. Venkat Rangan and his team of faculty said at press conference held online on Tuesday.

The deemed university would be offering BBA, BCA, MBA, MCA in artificial intelligence and MCA in cyber security, which were in alignment with the Central Government’s New Education Policy.

Faculty, who addressed the press conference, said as per the UGC guidelines the degree programmes that would be open in January and June-July were on a par with offline/regular degree programmes and made candidates eligible for higher studies as well.

The university had tied-up with industry to provide internship and placement services as well for the management programmes and leading global companies to provide online lab facilities for the computer science programmes.

The university had developed curriculum for the programmes, roped in leading national and international faculty. Students could download course content including video lectures and be available online for once-in-a-week live session.

The tests too would be online. There was no cap on the number of student that the university could admit for the programmes.

Working professionals looking for career enhancement, students looking for a second degree among others could also opt for the programmes.

The university had also entered into partnerships with a few institutions to offer the five online programmes as a second degree option in dual degree programmes.

The university is also offering a six-week certificate programme in Mahabharat.