Amrita varsity adds one lakh trees on campus

07 June 2021 22:08 IST

Amrita University has added one lakh trees on its campus in Ettimadai to take the total green cover to seven lakh sq.m.

A release said with the addition of one lakh trees, the campus now had 1.75 lakh trees in thick vegetation, rich in biodiversity with over 200 species of trees and medicinal plants. The increase in green cover has brought down the temperature in the campus and improved water table. The University was recently ranked first in the Swachhata ranking award, the release added.

