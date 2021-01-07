Amrita University to set up centre for geospatial excellence

07 January 2021 00:24 IST

COIMBATORE

Amrita University will soon establish a Centre for Geospatial Excellence on Spatial Analysis and Modelling.

A release from the institution said the establishment was an outcome of an agreement it had inked with Esri India to establish the centre to promote development specific skills and technical know-how among academics, students and industry around geospatial technologies and latest tool kits like artificial intelligence, machine learning and geospatial big data analytics.

Maneesha Sudheer, Dean of International Programs and UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Development and Innovation, said the collaborative initiatives would be towards sustainable development, quality education, gender equality, sustainable communities among others.

Agendra Kumar, president, Esri India, empowering academic community and student was necessary because geospatial infrastructure was the core of disaster-risk reduction.

M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said though the country had advanced tsunami-warning systems, there were grey areas that it needed to address.