Coimbatore

Amrita University to set up centre for geospatial excellence

COIMBATORE

Amrita University will soon establish a Centre for Geospatial Excellence on Spatial Analysis and Modelling.

A release from the institution said the establishment was an outcome of an agreement it had inked with Esri India to establish the centre to promote development specific skills and technical know-how among academics, students and industry around geospatial technologies and latest tool kits like artificial intelligence, machine learning and geospatial big data analytics.

Maneesha Sudheer, Dean of International Programs and UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Development and Innovation, said the collaborative initiatives would be towards sustainable development, quality education, gender equality, sustainable communities among others.

Agendra Kumar, president, Esri India, empowering academic community and student was necessary because geospatial infrastructure was the core of disaster-risk reduction.

M. Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said though the country had advanced tsunami-warning systems, there were grey areas that it needed to address.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2021 12:25:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/amrita-university-to-set-up-centre-for-geospatial-excellence/article33514901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY