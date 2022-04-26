Amrita to offer scholarships to African students

: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham would offer scholarships to 350 African students, said a release.

The decision to offer the scholarships was a result of the Amria-Africa Collaboration Meet 2022. The African students would also get opportunities to work with two UNESCO chairs –Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development and Chair on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment.

As a part of the proposed collaboration with top universities in African countries, there would be research collaboration, faculty and student exchange as well.

The release said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who participated in the meet along with Ambassadors from 18 African countries, said he was happy to note that Amrita university would give 100% tuition waiver chancellor’s scholarship for 350 African students enrolled in under-graduate and graduate courses.

The meet showcased possibilities of collaboration with African institutions in education, research, healthcare and also at doctorate-level.

Swami Amritaswaroopananda Puri, president, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, P. Venkat Rangan, vice chancellor, were present at the meet, the release added.