Amrita students win All-Track Grand Prize at HackHarvard 2024

Students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore have won the All-Track Grand Prize at HackHarvard 2024, an internationally renowned collegiate hackathon organised by students of Harvard University in the United States.

Competing with teams from prestigious institutions, including Stanford, MIT, Harvard, and the University of Toronto, the Amrita team clinched the ‘Overall Best Hack’ award, surpassing notable universities that secured second and third positions.

The winning team comprises third-year B.Tech Artificial Intelligence students from Amrita’s Coimbatore campus: Amrit Subramanian, Kottakki Srikar Vamsi, Chukka Navneet Krishna, and Surya Santhosh Kumar. They were appreciated for their AI-powered application.