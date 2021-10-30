Amrita students shine in cyber security contest

COIMBATORE

30 October 2021 00:33 IST

Amrita School of Engineering students Sanjai Siddharthan M., Shraddha Chopra, Dhanvinesh K., Aghilan and Jyothika Prakash Nambiar have won the 40th place in the cyber security competition -- Tamil Capture the Flag (CTF) 2021.

A release from the institution said the students competed with 679 team to win the 40th position in the competition, which was organised by Tamil Cybersec Community in the last week of September this year. The competition was held with the objective of encouraging learners and professionals in cyber security, information security and ethical hacking to demonstrate their skills.

