Coimbatore

Amrita students shine in cyber security contest

Amrita School of Engineering students Sanjai Siddharthan M., Shraddha Chopra, Dhanvinesh K., Aghilan and Jyothika Prakash Nambiar have won the 40th place in the cyber security competition -- Tamil Capture the Flag (CTF) 2021.

A release from the institution said the students competed with 679 team to win the 40th position in the competition, which was organised by Tamil Cybersec Community in the last week of September this year. The competition was held with the objective of encouraging learners and professionals in cyber security, information security and ethical hacking to demonstrate their skills.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 12:35:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/amrita-students-shine-in-cyber-security-contest/article37243651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY