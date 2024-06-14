Ammonia and phosphate contamination of drinking water in Ambedkar Nagar in Hosur cause of illness, says preliminary report

Higher levels of ammonia and phosphate may have caused the water contamination in the borewell water servicing Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 4 that had rendered over 20 people ill, says a preliminary test results of the water samples lifted from the site.

On Thursday, over 20 residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Chinna Elasagiri were admitted to Hosur government hospital with complaints of faintness and vomiting and a few with abdominal pain. As water contamination was suspected, the Corporation officials collected samples from the houses of those who fell ill and also from the overhead water tank serviced by a borewell.

Even as the final report was awaited, the preliminary report has registered higher levels of ammonia and phosphate in the borewell, above the permissible limits.

Hosur Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha told The Hindu that the preliminary report show higher than the normal concentration of these chemicals, but a detailed final report is awaited. “The borewell has now been completely dewatered (drained by pumping out the water) and has been disconnected to prevent anyone from accessing the water,” Ms. Sneha said.

The Corporation will arrange for daily supply of water through tankers and the water supplied will be chlorinated, according to the Commissioner.

