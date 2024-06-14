ADVERTISEMENT

Ammonia and phosphate contamination of drinking water in Ambedkar Nagar in Hosur cause of illness, says preliminary report

Published - June 14, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Higher levels of ammonia and phosphate may have caused the water contamination in the borewell water servicing Ambedkar Nagar in Ward 4 that had rendered over 20 people ill, says a preliminary test results of the water samples lifted from the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, over 20 residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Chinna Elasagiri were admitted to Hosur government hospital with complaints of faintness and vomiting and a few with abdominal pain. As water contamination was suspected, the Corporation officials collected samples from the houses of those who fell ill and also from the overhead water tank serviced by a borewell.

Even as the final report was awaited, the preliminary report has registered higher levels of ammonia and phosphate in the borewell, above the permissible limits.

Hosur Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha told The Hindu that the preliminary report show higher than the normal concentration of these chemicals, but a detailed final report is awaited. “The borewell has now been completely dewatered (drained by pumping out the water) and has been disconnected to prevent anyone from accessing the water,” Ms. Sneha said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Corporation will arrange for daily supply of water through tankers and the water supplied will be chlorinated, according to the Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US