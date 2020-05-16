Coimbatore

AMMK workers held

The Vadavalli police arrested seven persons, including two functionaries of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), on charges of forming public assembly in violation of lockdown regulations on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as N. Appadurai (70) of Sanganoor Road near Ganapathy, district secretary of AMMK, and M. Tamilvanan (37) of Ananda Nagar near Vadavalli, secretary of Coimbatore central district youth federation of AMMK, and five others.

The police said the accused gathered in a residential area near Navavoor on Friday on the pretext of distributing COVID-19 relief materials to people. The arrested were released on bail.

