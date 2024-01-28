ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK will be part of alliance that determines Prime Minister, says TTV Dhinakaran

January 28, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran speaking at a party meeting in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 28 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) will be part of the alliance that decides on a Prime Minister, the party’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said here on Sunday during a meeting with party functionaries regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dhinakaran remarked that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently said in Salem that the INDIA alliance would win the elections, but the alliance began falling apart before he even reached Chennai. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have quit the alliance, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is joining hands with the BJP. Only Mr. Stalin will remain in the INDIA alliance,” he added.

“Even though the Ram temple was constructed following a Supreme Court verdict, it is a religious issue, and the Bihar Chief Minister says it has had huge impact in northern India. Talks are going on, and AMMK will be a part of the alliance that determines the Prime Minister,” Mr. Dhinakaran added.

Responding to a question on Mr. Stalin’s foreign visits, Mr. Dhinakaran said there have been various allegations surrounding the Chief Minister’s foreign tours. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said, is known for his betrayals. “During the 2021 assembly elections, Mr. Palaniswami tried to betray Vanniyar caste people by promising reservations. Now he is trying to betray minorities. The people of Tamil Nadu will prove this time that they cannot be cheated with the two-leaf symbol or with money.”

The AMMK has urged the police to arrest the real culprits in the Kodanad heist cum murder case. Journalists should be protected in a democracy, and the government should act in this regard, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

