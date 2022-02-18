AMMK candidate joins DMK in Coimbatore

Hours ahead of polling in the urban local bodies elections and days after campaigning against the DMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate in Ward 52 joined the DMK on Friday evening.

N. Dhinakaran, who had filed his nomination as AMMK candidate in the ward in Peelamedu, joined the DMK in the presence of Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji and former MLA N. Karthik.

Mr. Dhinakaran told The Hindu he had jumped ship as he was attracted by the DMK’s style of governance and had seen the schemes reach people.

Along with Mr. Dhinakaran, a few more AMMK office-bearers from Peelamedu also joined the DMK.