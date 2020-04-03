Amma Canteens serve theneedy during lockdown

With most of the restaurants and eateries downing their shutters due to lockdown, Amma Canteens serve the needy as the number of people dependent on the canteens has doubled in the past one week.

Erode Corporation is running 11 canteens selling breakfast and lunch at a low price to the poor in the past years. On an average, 3,500 to 4,000 people consume food at the canteens.

However, after the lockdown was announced from March 24, most of the hotels and eateries were closed causing fear among the homeless people and others involved in providing essential services on the availability of food. To ensure that nobody is left without food, the civic body decided to run the canteens during night hours also to provide dinner to the people.

A conservancy worker said that he leaves home at 5 a.m. for his duty and the canteen at Kollampalayam solves his food needs.

“With ₹15, I can finish my breakfast and lunch”, he said and added that though parcels were allowed in hotels, very few are running their business.

Homeless people, conservancy workers, police personnel, labourers and others involved in essential services depend on the canteens everyday to solve their food needs. Each canteen has 12 workers making and selling idlis, variety rice and pongal for the people.

“Our workload has gone up, but we are happy to serve the people during the lockdown”, said a worker at Kollampalayam.

She said that earlier about 50 to 75 people used to consume breakfast which has gone up to over 200 now. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that currently over 5,100 people consume breakfast alone while the number goes up for lunch and dinner.

“On an average 16,000 people visit the Amma Canteens everyday”, the Commissioner said.

He also added that NGOs were also providing food to over 300 homeless people who were accommodated at corporation schools in the city. “Our aim is ensure food for all”, he said.