Amit Shah’s remarks indicate BJP wants AIADMK in its alliance: Krishnasamy

February 09, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments that its doors were open for an alliance indicated the party wanted the AIADMK on its side, according to Puthiya Tamilagam founder K Krishnasamy.

Mr Shah had said, “All doors for an alliance remain open. We are discussing about this.”

The PT founder told reporters here, “I am not here to answer whether the National Democratic Alliance still exists but to infer from Amit Shah’s statement that the party’s doors are wide open only indicated that it wanted the AIADMK in its fold.”

Acknowledging that the AIADMK and the BJP are in different paths now, he said the PT is still neutral. “Until now, we are not in talks with any party officially,” he said and hoped the alliance issues would get sorted out after February 11. The party has authorised him to decide on the alliance.

He regretted though earlier the PT was an ally of the BJP, the Centre had rejected its demand to exclude the Devendra Kula Vellalar from the Scheduled Castes list.

